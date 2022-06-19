Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to deep center field. Austin Riley lines out to deep center field to Christopher Morel. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Matt Olson scores. Dansby Swanson scores. William Contreras called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Cubs 0.
Braves fifth. Michael Harris II homers to left field. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Alfonso Rivas. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep left field. Austin Riley doubles to deep left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Matt Olson doubles to deep left center field. Austin Riley scores. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Matt Olson to third. William Contreras strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Cubs 0.
