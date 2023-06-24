Braves second. Travis d'Arnaud homers to right field. Eddie Rosario singles to shortstop. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Kevin Newman to Joey Votto. Eddie Rosario to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to right center field to TJ Friedl.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Reds 0.
Braves third. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Austin Riley lines out to left field to Spencer Steer. Matt Olson doubles to deep left field. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow right field. Matt Olson scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Eddie Rosario grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Reds 0.
Reds third. TJ Friedl singles to shallow infield. Curt Casali strikes out swinging. Kevin Newman flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Matt McLain homers to center field. TJ Friedl scores. Jonathan India strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Reds 2.
Braves fourth. Michael Harris II grounds out to first base, Joey Votto to Graham Ashcraft. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Graham Ashcraft to Joey Votto. Ozzie Albies singles to right field. Austin Riley doubles to deep center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Matt Olson homers to center field. Austin Riley scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to second base, Joey Votto to Graham Ashcraft.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Reds 2.
Reds fourth. Elly De La Cruz singles to center field. Spencer Steer homers to left field. Elly De La Cruz scores. Joey Votto singles to shallow infield. Nick Senzel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Joey Votto out at second. TJ Friedl pops out to Travis d'Arnaud. Curt Casali singles to left center field. Nick Senzel to third. Kevin Newman lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Reds 4.
Braves seventh. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Joey Votto to Alex Young. Marcell Ozuna homers to right field. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right field to Jake Fraley. Eddie Rosario walks. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shallow infield, Daniel Duarte to Joey Votto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Reds 4.
Reds ninth. TJ Friedl strikes out swinging. Jake Fraley homers to right field. Will Benson pinch-hitting for Kevin Newman. Will Benson homers to center field. Matt McLain strikes out swinging. Jonathan India strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 7, Reds 6.
