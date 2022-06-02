Rockies first. Connor Joe doubles to deep center field. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McMahon out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 1, Braves 0.
Braves second. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Garrett Hampson. Matt Olson flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Travis d'Arnaud singles. Guillermo Heredia triples to deep right field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Michael Harris II singles to second base, advances to 2nd. Guillermo Heredia scores. Throwing error by Brendan Rodgers. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Michael Harris II to third. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Michael Harris II scores. Marcell Ozuna reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dansby Swanson out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Braves 3, Rockies 1.
Braves third. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Ozzie Albies doubles to deep center field. Matt Olson lines out to first base to C.J. Cron. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Guillermo Heredia called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Rockies 1.
Braves fifth. Marcell Ozuna singles to left center field. Austin Riley singles to shallow center field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow infield. Austin Riley to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Matt Olson lines out to first base to C.J. Cron. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Austin Riley scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Guillermo Heredia flies out to deep left field to Connor Joe. Michael Harris II called out on strikes.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Rockies 1.
Rockies fifth. Brian Serven strikes out swinging. Connor Joe doubles to deep left field. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Rockies 4.
Braves sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep center field. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, C.J. Cron to Ty Blach. Dansby Swanson to third. Austin Riley doubles to deep right field. Dansby Swanson scores. Ozzie Albies grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Matt Olson singles to right center field. Austin Riley scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 12, Rockies 4.
Rockies sixth. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow infield. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk out at second. Garrett Hampson homers to left field. Brian Serven called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 12, Rockies 5.
Braves seventh. Guillermo Heredia strikes out swinging. Michael Harris II doubles to deep center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right center field. Michael Harris II scores. Dansby Swanson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at second. Marcell Ozuna flies out to deep left field to Connor Joe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 13, Rockies 5.
Rockies seventh. Connor Joe walks. Charlie Blackmon singles to right field. Connor Joe to third. C.J. Cron grounds out to shortstop. Charlie Blackmon out at second. Connor Joe scores. Brendan Rodgers singles to center field. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 13, Rockies 6.
