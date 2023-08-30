Braves third. Kevin Pillar homers to center field. Michael Harris II grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Hunter Goodman. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Hunter Goodman. Ozzie Albies flies out to shallow center field to Alan Trejo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Michael Toglia grounds out to shallow right field, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson. Alan Trejo walks. Brenton Doyle strikes out swinging. Alan Trejo steals second. Charlie Blackmon hit by pitch. Ezequiel Tovar singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Alan Trejo scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Rockies 1.
Braves fourth. Austin Riley singles to third base. Matt Olson singles to center field. Austin Riley to second. Marcell Ozuna reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Matt Olson to third. Austin Riley scores. Throwing error by Ezequiel Tovar. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Ryan McMahon to Hunter Goodman. Matt Olson scores. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Hunter Goodman. Marcell Ozuna to third. Kevin Pillar flies out to shallow center field to Ezequiel Tovar.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 3, Rockies 1.
Braves sixth. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson flies out to left field to Nolan Jones. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Travis d'Arnaud walks. Orlando Arcia homers to center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. Michael Harris II singles to shallow infield. Kevin Pillar scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Hunter Goodman.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Rockies 1.
Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz singles to right field. Nolan Jones doubles to deep right field. Elias Diaz to third. Hunter Goodman out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Michael Harris II. Elias Diaz scores. Michael Toglia grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Rockies 2.
Rockies seventh. Alan Trejo homers to center field. Brenton Doyle strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 7, Rockies 3.
