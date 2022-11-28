Statistics after 12 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mariota
|276
|171
|62.0
|2046
|7.41
|14
|5.1
|8
|2.9
|75t
|89.4
|TEAM
|276
|171
|62.0
|1858
|7.41
|14
|5.1
|8
|2.9
|75t
|89.4
|OPPONENTS
|423
|288
|68.1
|3067
|7.54
|18
|4.3
|10
|2.4
|62t
|94.6
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Allgeier
|121
|552
|4.6
|44
|1
|Patterson
|97
|506
|5.2
|40
|5
|Mariota
|82
|421
|5.1
|30
|4
|Huntley
|71
|347
|4.9
|30
|1
|A.Williams
|14
|83
|5.9
|21
|1
|Zaccheaus
|2
|7
|3.5
|13
|0
|Smith
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|D.Williams
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|390
|1920
|4.9
|44
|12
|OPPONENTS
|348
|1530
|4.4
|57
|15
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|London
|41
|438
|10.7
|31
|4
|Zaccheaus
|30
|465
|15.5
|45
|2
|Pitts
|28
|356
|12.7
|33
|2
|Hodge
|12
|197
|16.4
|39
|1
|Patterson
|11
|65
|5.9
|15
|0
|Allgeier
|10
|87
|8.7
|25t
|1
|Byrd
|9
|229
|25.4
|75t
|2
|A.Williams
|8
|35
|4.4
|10
|0
|Hesse
|6
|59
|9.8
|22
|0
|Pruitt
|6
|34
|5.7
|17
|2
|Firkser
|4
|55
|13.8
|22
|0
|Edwards
|3
|15
|5.0
|10
|0
|Huntley
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|Smith
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|171
|2046
|12.0
|75t
|14
|OPPONENTS
|288
|3189
|11.1
|62t
|18
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Walker
|2
|33
|16.5
|21
|0
|Grant
|2
|22
|11.0
|12
|0
|Hawkins
|2
|14
|7.0
|14
|0
|Carter
|1
|28
|28.0
|28t
|1
|Oliver
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|Alford
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|124
|12.4
|28t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|8
|155
|19.4
|54
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jarrett
|5.5
|Carter
|3.5
|Ebiketie
|2.5
|Anderson
|1.0
|Evans
|1.0
|Malone
|1.0
|Ogundeji
|1.0
|Walker
|1.0
|Alford
|0.5
|TEAM
|17.0
|OPPONENTS
|27.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Pinion
|45
|2086
|46.4
|40.8
|14
|73
|0
|TEAM
|45
|2086
|46.4
|40.8
|14
|73
|0
|OPPONENTS
|38
|1778
|46.8
|38.9
|13
|65
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|A.Williams
|16
|0
|279
|17.4
|56
|0
|TEAM
|16
|0
|279
|17.4
|56
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|0
|208
|12.2
|35
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Patterson
|8
|268
|33.5
|103t
|1
|A.Williams
|9
|190
|21.1
|30
|0
|Smith
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|TEAM
|18
|469
|26.1
|103t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|16
|357
|22.3
|55
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Allgeier
|0
|1
|0
|Dalman
|1
|0
|0
|Evans
|0
|0
|2
|Graham
|1
|0
|1
|Hall
|0
|0
|1
|Hawkins
|0
|1
|0
|Huntley
|1
|1
|0
|London
|1
|0
|0
|Mariota
|8
|4
|0
|McGary
|0
|1
|0
|Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|Terrell
|1
|0
|1
|A.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|Zaccheaus
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|8
|5
|OPPONENTS
|7
|2
|8
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|57
|81
|61
|70
|3
|272
|OPPONENTS
|58
|119
|46
|70
|0
|293
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Koo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|25
|54
|0
|86
|Patterson
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mariota
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|London
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Carter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Allgeier
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Byrd
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pitts
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pruitt
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Zaccheaus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Hodge
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Huntley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A.Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|31
|12
|14
|2
|20
|25
|54
|1
|248
|OPPONENTS
|33
|15
|18
|0
|21
|24
|51
|0
|261
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Koo
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|4/
|4
|8/
|9
|4/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|4/
|4
|8/
|9
|4/
|8
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|7/
|8
|9/
|10
|1/
|2
