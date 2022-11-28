Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mariota27617162.020467.41145.182.975t89.4
TEAM27617162.018587.41145.182.975t89.4
OPPONENTS42328868.130677.54184.3102.462t94.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Allgeier1215524.6441
Patterson975065.2405
Mariota824215.1304
Huntley713474.9301
A.Williams14835.9211
Zaccheaus273.5130
Smith122.020
D.Williams221.020
TEAM39019204.94412
OPPONENTS34815304.45715

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
London4143810.7314
Zaccheaus3046515.5452
Pitts2835612.7332
Hodge1219716.4391
Patterson11655.9150
Allgeier10878.725t1
Byrd922925.475t2
A.Williams8354.4100
Hesse6599.8220
Pruitt6345.7172
Firkser45513.8220
Edwards3155.0100
Huntley231.520
Smith188.080
TEAM171204612.075t14
OPPONENTS288318911.162t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Walker23316.5210
Grant22211.0120
Hawkins2147.0140
Carter12828.028t1
Oliver12727.0270
Alford100.000
Hayward100.000
TEAM1012412.428t1
OPPONENTS815519.4540

SACKSNO.
Jarrett5.5
Carter3.5
Ebiketie2.5
Anderson1.0
Evans1.0
Malone1.0
Ogundeji1.0
Walker1.0
Alford0.5
TEAM17.0
OPPONENTS27.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Pinion45208646.440.814730
TEAM45208646.440.814730
OPPONENTS38177846.838.913651

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
A.Williams16027917.4560
TEAM16027917.4560
OPPONENTS17020812.2350

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Patterson826833.5103t1
A.Williams919021.1300
Smith11111.0110
TEAM1846926.1103t1
OPPONENTS1635722.3550

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allgeier010
Dalman100
Evans002
Graham101
Hall001
Hawkins010
Huntley110
London100
Mariota840
McGary010
Patterson100
Terrell101
A.Williams100
Zaccheaus100
TEAM1685
OPPONENTS728

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM578161703272
OPPONENTS5811946700293

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Koo00002628202554086
Patterson650100000036
Mariota440000000028
London404000000026
Carter300000000018
Allgeier211000000012
Byrd202000000012
Pitts202000000012
Pruitt202000000012
Zaccheaus202000000012
Hodge10100000008
Hawkins10010000006
Huntley11000000006
A.Williams11000000006
Alford00000000012
TEAM311214226282025541248
OPPONENTS331518026292124510261

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Koo0/04/44/48/94/8
TEAM0/04/44/48/94/8
OPPONENTS0/04/47/89/101/2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you