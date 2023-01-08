Statistics after 17 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Mariota
|300
|184
|61.3
|2219
|7.4
|15
|5.0
|9
|3.0
|75t
|88.2
|Ridder
|115
|73
|63.5
|708
|6.16
|2
|1.7
|0
|0.0
|40
|86.4
|TEAM
|415
|257
|61.9
|2699
|7.05
|17
|4.1
|9
|2.2
|75t
|87.7
|OPPONENTS
|561
|372
|66.3
|3942
|7.29
|26
|4.6
|10
|1.8
|68t
|95.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Allgeier
|210
|1035
|4.9
|44
|3
|Patterson
|144
|695
|4.8
|40
|8
|Mariota
|85
|438
|5.2
|30
|4
|Huntley
|76
|366
|4.8
|30
|1
|Williams
|22
|109
|5.0
|21
|1
|Ridder
|16
|64
|4.0
|18
|0
|Zaccheaus
|2
|7
|3.5
|13
|0
|Smith
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Williams
|2
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|Franks
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|559
|2718
|4.9
|44
|17
|OPPONENTS
|500
|2214
|4.4
|57
|15
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|London
|72
|866
|12.0
|40
|4
|Zaccheaus
|40
|533
|13.3
|45
|3
|Pitts
|28
|356
|12.7
|33
|2
|Patterson
|21
|122
|5.8
|16
|0
|Allgeier
|16
|139
|8.7
|26
|1
|Pruitt
|16
|150
|9.4
|29
|4
|Byrd
|13
|268
|20.6
|75t
|2
|Hodge
|13
|202
|15.5
|39
|1
|Williams
|13
|61
|4.7
|10
|0
|Firkser
|9
|100
|11.1
|22
|0
|Hesse
|9
|89
|9.9
|22
|0
|Edwards
|3
|15
|5.0
|10
|0
|Huntley
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|Darby
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Smith
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|TEAM
|257
|2927
|11.4
|75t
|17
|OPPONENTS
|372
|4090
|11.0
|68t
|26
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Walker
|2
|33
|16.5
|21
|0
|Grant
|2
|22
|11.0
|12
|0
|Hawkins
|2
|14
|7.0
|14
|0
|Carter
|1
|28
|28.0
|28t
|1
|Oliver
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|Alford
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|124
|12.4
|28t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|9
|171
|19.0
|54
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jarrett
|6.0
|Carter
|4.0
|Ebiketie
|2.5
|Evans
|2.0
|Ogundeji
|2.0
|Anderson
|1.0
|Malone
|1.0
|Oliver
|1.0
|Walker
|1.0
|Alford
|0.5
|TEAM
|21.0
|OPPONENTS
|36.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Pinion
|62
|2845
|45.9
|41.2
|23
|73
|0
|TEAM
|62
|2845
|45.9
|41.2
|23
|73
|0
|OPPONENTS
|54
|2446
|45.3
|39.1
|19
|66
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Williams
|18
|0
|292
|16.2
|56
|0
|TEAM
|18
|0
|292
|16.2
|56
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|0
|250
|10.0
|35
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Patterson
|9
|284
|31.6
|103t
|1
|Williams
|16
|313
|19.6
|30
|0
|Smith
|3
|37
|12.3
|16
|0
|TEAM
|28
|634
|22.6
|103t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|21
|471
|22.4
|55
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Allgeier
|0
|1
|0
|Carter
|0
|0
|1
|Dalman
|1
|0
|0
|Evans
|0
|0
|2
|Graham
|1
|0
|1
|Grant
|0
|0
|1
|Hall
|0
|0
|1
|Hawkins
|0
|1
|0
|Huntley
|1
|1
|0
|London
|3
|0
|0
|Mariota
|8
|4
|0
|McGary
|0
|1
|0
|Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|Ridder
|3
|1
|0
|Terrell
|1
|0
|1
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|Zaccheaus
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|21
|9
|7
|OPPONENTS
|12
|5
|12
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|67
|107
|88
|100
|3
|365
|OPPONENTS
|88
|163
|59
|76
|0
|386
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Koo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|37
|54
|0
|129
|Patterson
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Mariota
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Allgeier
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|London
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Pruitt
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Carter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zaccheaus
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Byrd
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Pitts
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Hodge
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Hawkins
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Huntley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Alford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|39
|17
|17
|2
|32
|37
|54
|1
|332
|OPPONENTS
|41
|15
|26
|0
|33
|38
|57
|0
|345
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Koo
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|7/
|7
|9/
|10
|7/
|11
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|7/
|7
|9/
|10
|7/
|11
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|11/
|12
|13/
|15
|2/
|4
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.