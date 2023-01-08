Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Mariota30018461.322197.4155.093.075t88.2
Ridder1157363.57086.1621.700.04086.4
TEAM41525761.926997.05174.192.275t87.7
OPPONENTS56137266.339427.29264.6101.868t95.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Allgeier21010354.9443
Patterson1446954.8408
Mariota854385.2304
Huntley763664.8301
Williams221095.0211
Ridder16644.0180
Zaccheaus273.5130
Smith122.020
Williams221.020
Franks100.000
TEAM55927184.94417
OPPONENTS50022144.45715

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
London7286612.0404
Zaccheaus4053313.3453
Pitts2835612.7332
Patterson211225.8160
Allgeier161398.7261
Pruitt161509.4294
Byrd1326820.675t2
Hodge1320215.5391
Williams13614.7100
Firkser910011.1220
Hesse9899.9220
Edwards3155.0100
Huntley231.520
Darby11515.0150
Smith188.080
TEAM257292711.475t17
OPPONENTS372409011.068t26

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Walker23316.5210
Grant22211.0120
Hawkins2147.0140
Carter12828.028t1
Oliver12727.0270
Alford100.000
Hayward100.000
TEAM1012412.428t1
OPPONENTS917119.0540

SACKSNO.
Jarrett6.0
Carter4.0
Ebiketie2.5
Evans2.0
Ogundeji2.0
Anderson1.0
Malone1.0
Oliver1.0
Walker1.0
Alford0.5
TEAM21.0
OPPONENTS36.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Pinion62284545.941.223730
TEAM62284545.941.223730
OPPONENTS54244645.339.119662

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Williams18029216.2560
TEAM18029216.2560
OPPONENTS25025010.0350

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Patterson928431.6103t1
Williams1631319.6300
Smith33712.3160
TEAM2863422.6103t1
OPPONENTS2147122.4550

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allgeier010
Carter001
Dalman100
Evans002
Graham101
Grant001
Hall001
Hawkins010
Huntley110
London300
Mariota840
McGary010
Patterson100
Ridder310
Terrell101
Williams100
Zaccheaus100
TEAM2197
OPPONENTS12512

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM67107881003365
OPPONENTS8816359760386

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Koo000033353237540129
Patterson980100000054
Mariota440000000028
Allgeier431000000026
London404000000026
Pruitt404000000024
Carter300000000018
Zaccheaus303000000018
Byrd202000000012
Pitts202000000012
Hodge10100000008
Hawkins10010000006
Huntley11000000006
Williams11000000006
Alford00000000012
TEAM391717233353237541332
OPPONENTS411526033363338570345

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Koo0/09/97/79/107/11
TEAM0/09/97/79/107/11
OPPONENTS0/07/711/1213/152/4

