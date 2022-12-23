AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young2935.8254-618.41165-212226-250.90479927.6
Murray2735.8219-489.44854-15559-70.84355120.4
Bogdanovic929.356-130.43134-8212-14.85715817.6
Hunter2730.9146-325.44939-11079-96.82341015.2
Capela2627.6143-226.6330-028-48.58331412.1
Collins2430.6110-225.48916-7551-60.85028712.0
Griffin2821.5120-253.47451-13412-14.85730310.8
Okongwu3121.9107-172.6220-350-68.7352648.5
A.Holiday2817.353-122.43418-4319-23.8261435.1
J.Holiday2316.644-114.38627-790-0.0001155.0
Johnson3015.857-131.43510-4716-23.6961404.7
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
Kaminsky148.115-27.5568-178-81.000463.3
Forrest1315.120-42.4760-22-3.667423.2
Krejci147.09-24.3755-161-2.500241.7
Martin93.95-14.3571-50-0.000111.2
TEAM32242.31375-2955.465329-992572-692.8273651114.1
OPPONENTS32242.31346-2843.473355-1034639-792.8073686115.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young2261832.92859.8420211124
Murray201261465.41696.3480467211
Bogdanovic236384.2192.1906181
Hunter18911094.0331.27709366
Capela11419831212.020.8610162334
Collins261521787.4311.3760223231
Griffin2044642.3271.035030233
Okongwu771312086.727.9930172928
A.Holiday1428421.5451.649022215
J.Holiday11819.820.93505129
Johnson19891083.6311.0530151715
Culver1028383.86.6140672
Kaminsky123241.7141.0150250
Forrest519241.8262.0140672
Krejci2810.710.7100231
Martin235.60.010100
TEAM3531055140844.076323.86320226417152
OPPONENTS3511113146445.880125.06640239469169

