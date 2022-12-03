AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young2135.5188-457.41147-155161-179.89958427.8
Murray2336.9195-433.45050-14053-62.85549321.4
Hunter2130.9113-253.44728-7959-73.80831314.9
Collins2231.5103-213.48416-7349-58.84527112.3
Capela2127.8109-179.6090-023-41.56124111.5
Griffin1918.773-148.49329-767-71.0001829.6
Okongwu2220.571-110.6450-226-35.7431687.6
J.Holiday1816.839-97.40224-680-0.0001025.7
Bogdanovic122.02-9.2221-60-0.00055.0
Culver416.57-17.4121-65-8.625205.0
A.Holiday2117.136-85.42414-3010-13.769964.6
Johnson2114.241-85.4825-2710-15.667974.6
Kaminsky106.17-12.5833-64-41.000212.1
Forrest87.85-10.5000-00-0.000101.3
Krejci105.45-11.4553-90-0.000131.3
Martin73.03-6.5001-30-0.00071.0
TEAM23242.2997-2125.469222-680407-495.8222623114.0
OPPONENTS23242.2949-2027.468243-738465-586.7942606113.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young1744612.92029.629016723
Murray161141305.71536.738042619
Hunter1470844.0231.16307283
Collins261381647.5281.3710203031
Capela9116225312.016.8490141829
Griffin1523382.014.720020141
Okongwu46851316.0231.0660121817
J.Holiday11617.917.93004105
Bogdanovic0222.011.010040
Culver515205.041.040441
A.Holiday921301.4291.436013173
Johnson1057673.218.93001497
Kaminsky012121.26.6100030
Forrest257.991.140220
Krejci145.55.560011
Martin224.60.010100
TEAM255770102544.654823.84580169291110
OPPONENTS250789103945.255324.04870161336117

