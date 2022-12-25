|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|30
|35.6
|263-633
|.415
|68-219
|231-258
|.895
|825
|27.5
|Murray
|28
|35.9
|229-507
|.452
|57-163
|62-74
|.838
|577
|20.6
|Bogdanovic
|10
|29.8
|63-148
|.426
|37-93
|14-16
|.875
|177
|17.7
|Hunter
|28
|30.7
|150-335
|.448
|40-113
|79-96
|.823
|419
|15.0
|Capela
|27
|27.5
|147-231
|.636
|0-0
|30-50
|.600
|324
|12.0
|Collins
|25
|30.5
|114-235
|.485
|16-76
|51-60
|.850
|295
|11.8
|Griffin
|29
|21.5
|123-259
|.475
|51-135
|14-16
|.875
|311
|10.7
|Okongwu
|32
|21.8
|111-177
|.627
|0-3
|54-72
|.750
|276
|8.6
|A.Holiday
|29
|16.8
|54-123
|.439
|19-44
|19-23
|.826
|146
|5.0
|J.Holiday
|24
|16.0
|45-115
|.391
|28-80
|0-0
|.000
|118
|4.9
|Johnson
|31
|15.4
|58-133
|.436
|10-48
|16-23
|.696
|142
|4.6
|Culver
|10
|13.7
|17-43
|.395
|1-12
|9-13
|.692
|44
|4.4
|Forrest
|13
|15.1
|20-42
|.476
|0-2
|2-3
|.667
|42
|3.2
|Kaminsky
|15
|7.8
|15-27
|.556
|8-17
|8-8
|1.000
|46
|3.1
|Krejci
|15
|6.7
|9-24
|.375
|5-16
|1-2
|.500
|24
|1.6
|Martin
|10
|3.8
|6-15
|.400
|1-5
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|1.5
|TEAM
|33
|242.3
|1424-3047
|.467
|341-1026
|592-716
|.827
|3781
|114.6
|OPPONENTS
|33
|242.3
|1383-2933
|.472
|364-1067
|661-821
|.805
|3791
|114.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|22
|63
|85
|2.8
|298
|9.9
|42
|0
|23
|113
|4
|Murray
|20
|129
|149
|5.3
|174
|6.2
|50
|0
|50
|73
|11
|Bogdanovic
|2
|37
|39
|3.9
|21
|2.1
|11
|0
|7
|18
|2
|Hunter
|18
|96
|114
|4.1
|34
|1.2
|81
|0
|10
|36
|6
|Capela
|117
|205
|322
|11.9
|20
|.7
|64
|0
|17
|26
|36
|Collins
|29
|161
|190
|7.6
|34
|1.4
|76
|0
|22
|32
|34
|Griffin
|20
|48
|68
|2.3
|29
|1.0
|37
|0
|31
|24
|3
|Okongwu
|79
|138
|217
|6.8
|29
|.9
|98
|0
|17
|29
|30
|A.Holiday
|14
|28
|42
|1.4
|46
|1.6
|50
|0
|22
|21
|5
|J.Holiday
|1
|19
|20
|.8
|20
|.8
|35
|0
|5
|12
|9
|Johnson
|19
|90
|109
|3.5
|31
|1.0
|53
|0
|15
|17
|15
|Culver
|10
|28
|38
|3.8
|6
|.6
|14
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Forrest
|5
|19
|24
|1.8
|26
|2.0
|14
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Kaminsky
|1
|23
|24
|1.6
|15
|1.0
|15
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Krejci
|2
|8
|10
|.7
|10
|.7
|10
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Martin
|2
|3
|5
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|361
|1095
|1456
|44.1
|793
|24.0
|652
|0
|236
|425
|160
|OPPONENTS
|360
|1147
|1507
|45.7
|818
|24.8
|683
|0
|246
|483
|172
