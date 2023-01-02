AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young3235.6279-672.41571-229247-277.89287627.4
Murray3136.1251-562.44762-17771-85.83563520.5
Bogdanovic1330.282-190.43246-11416-20.80022617.4
Hunter2830.7150-335.44840-11379-96.82341915.0
Collins2830.3136-275.49520-8857-71.80334912.5
Capela2727.5147-231.6360-030-50.60032412.0
Griffin3221.8134-289.46455-14814-16.87533710.5
Okongwu3522.8128-205.6240-361-83.7353179.1
Johnson3416.170-157.44612-5627-38.7111795.3
A.Holiday3217.059-136.43422-5019-23.8261595.0
J.Holiday2615.446-121.38029-840-0.0001214.7
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
Forrest1514.122-46.4780-22-3.667463.1
Kaminsky177.617-30.5678-188-81.000502.9
Krejci166.610-26.3855-171-2.500261.6
Martin113.86-16.3751-52-21.000151.4
TEAM36242.11554-3334.466372-1116643-787.8174123114.5
OPPONENTS36242.11524-3204.476397-1160713-883.8074158115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young2467912.83169.9470241215
Murray221451675.41946.3510537611
Bogdanovic346493.8302.31509194
Hunter18961144.1341.281010366
Collins331842177.8351.3920223536
Capela11720532211.920.7640172636
Griffin2153742.3341.141033263
Okongwu921542467.030.91100203236
Johnson251051303.8361.1580181817
A.Holiday1632481.5511.655023225
J.Holiday22022.823.935051210
Culver1028383.86.6140672
Forrest521261.7281.9140672
Kaminsky124251.516.9150260
Krejci2911.710.6100231
Martin246.50.020110
TEAM3931193158644.186324.07040251447174
OPPONENTS3841274165846.190225.17340256521193

