|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|8
|34.1
|69-179
|.385
|20-63
|62-68
|.912
|220
|27.5
|Murray
|8
|36.4
|70-150
|.467
|19-47
|17-19
|.895
|176
|22.0
|Hunter
|8
|28.6
|48-99
|.485
|14-32
|9-15
|.600
|119
|14.9
|Collins
|8
|32.6
|43-82
|.524
|6-25
|16-18
|.889
|108
|13.5
|Okongwu
|8
|19.9
|31-44
|.705
|0-0
|8-13
|.615
|70
|8.8
|Capela
|8
|26.3
|30-54
|.556
|0-0
|7-13
|.538
|67
|8.4
|A.Holiday
|8
|18.6
|17-36
|.472
|6-9
|6-7
|.857
|46
|5.8
|J.Holiday
|8
|19.4
|18-48
|.375
|10-32
|0-0
|.000
|46
|5.8
|Griffin
|5
|8.2
|9-17
|.529
|5-10
|0-0
|.000
|23
|4.6
|Johnson
|8
|13.5
|12-27
|.444
|2-11
|7-10
|.700
|33
|4.1
|Martin
|4
|3.0
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Kaminsky
|3
|3.7
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|4
|1.3
|Krejci
|4
|2.8
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|Forrest
|3
|3.3
|0-2
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|8
|240.0
|352-747
|.471
|84-234
|136-167
|.814
|924
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|8
|240.0
|329-719
|.458
|87-265
|172-224
|.768
|917
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|7
|22
|29
|3.6
|75
|9.4
|13
|0
|4
|25
|1
|Murray
|4
|43
|47
|5.9
|62
|7.8
|13
|0
|19
|21
|5
|Hunter
|4
|24
|28
|3.5
|10
|1.3
|31
|0
|3
|8
|1
|Collins
|16
|66
|82
|10.2
|8
|1.0
|28
|0
|8
|15
|13
|Okongwu
|17
|28
|45
|5.6
|6
|.8
|25
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Capela
|26
|45
|71
|8.9
|6
|.8
|13
|0
|7
|7
|12
|A.Holiday
|4
|5
|9
|1.1
|13
|1.6
|12
|0
|6
|7
|3
|J.Holiday
|0
|6
|6
|.8
|14
|1.8
|18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Griffin
|2
|2
|4
|.8
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Johnson
|4
|18
|22
|2.8
|5
|.6
|14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Martin
|1
|0
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kaminsky
|0
|3
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Krejci
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forrest
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|85
|265
|350
|43.8
|207
|25.9
|175
|0
|58
|93
|46
|OPPONENTS
|101
|276
|377
|47.1
|182
|22.8
|169
|0
|50
|103
|49
