AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young834.169-179.38520-6362-68.91222027.5
Murray836.470-150.46719-4717-19.89517622.0
Hunter828.648-99.48514-329-15.60011914.9
Collins832.643-82.5246-2516-18.88910813.5
Okongwu819.931-44.7050-08-13.615708.8
Capela826.330-54.5560-07-13.538678.4
A.Holiday818.617-36.4726-96-7.857465.8
J.Holiday819.418-48.37510-320-0.000465.8
Griffin58.29-17.5295-100-0.000234.6
Johnson813.512-27.4442-117-10.700334.1
Martin43.03-5.6001-20-0.00071.8
Kaminsky33.70-1.0000-14-41.00041.3
Krejci42.82-3.6671-20-0.00051.3
Forrest33.30-2.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM8240.0352-747.47184-234136-167.814924115.5
OPPONENTS8240.0329-719.45887-265172-224.768917114.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young722293.6759.41304251
Murray443475.9627.813019215
Hunter424283.5101.3310381
Collins16668210.281.028081513
Okongwu1728455.66.8250467
Capela2645718.96.81307712
A.Holiday4591.1131.6120673
J.Holiday066.8141.8180213
Griffin224.83.630200
Johnson418222.85.6140221
Martin101.20.010100
Kaminsky0331.02.720010
Krejci011.21.320000
Forrest022.72.700000
TEAM8526535043.820725.91750589346
OPPONENTS10127637747.118222.816905010349

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you