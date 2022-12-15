|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|26
|35.8
|226-554
|.408
|53-186
|192-215
|.893
|697
|26.8
|Murray
|25
|35.6
|205-454
|.452
|53-145
|56-67
|.836
|519
|20.8
|Bogdanovic
|6
|28.3
|39-92
|.424
|22-58
|7-7
|1.000
|107
|17.8
|Hunter
|24
|30.5
|133-296
|.449
|36-97
|71-86
|.826
|373
|15.5
|Collins
|22
|31.5
|103-213
|.484
|16-73
|49-58
|.845
|271
|12.3
|Capela
|26
|27.6
|143-226
|.633
|0-0
|28-48
|.583
|314
|12.1
|Griffin
|25
|21.1
|102-225
|.453
|41-118
|12-14
|.857
|257
|10.3
|Okongwu
|28
|21.0
|92-149
|.617
|0-3
|44-60
|.733
|228
|8.1
|A.Holiday
|25
|18.0
|47-113
|.416
|17-42
|17-20
|.850
|128
|5.1
|J.Holiday
|23
|16.6
|44-114
|.386
|27-79
|0-0
|.000
|115
|5.0
|Johnson
|27
|16.2
|55-123
|.447
|10-46
|16-23
|.696
|136
|5.0
|Culver
|9
|14.9
|17-41
|.415
|1-12
|9-13
|.692
|44
|4.9
|Forrest
|12
|13.9
|17-38
|.447
|0-2
|2-3
|.667
|36
|3.0
|Kaminsky
|12
|7.3
|11-21
|.524
|6-13
|6-6
|1.000
|34
|2.8
|Krejci
|13
|7.3
|9-23
|.391
|5-15
|1-2
|.500
|24
|1.8
|Martin
|8
|4.1
|4-13
|.308
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|29
|242.6
|1247-2695
|.463
|288-894
|510-622
|.820
|3292
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|29
|242.6
|1219-2564
|.475
|321-933
|586-726
|.807
|3345
|115.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|19
|54
|73
|2.8
|257
|9.9
|39
|0
|19
|99
|4
|Murray
|19
|117
|136
|5.4
|156
|6.2
|42
|0
|44
|64
|11
|Bogdanovic
|1
|20
|21
|3.5
|14
|2.3
|8
|0
|3
|12
|1
|Hunter
|15
|79
|94
|3.9
|28
|1.2
|69
|0
|8
|34
|3
|Collins
|26
|138
|164
|7.5
|28
|1.3
|71
|0
|20
|30
|31
|Capela
|114
|198
|312
|12.0
|20
|.8
|61
|0
|16
|23
|34
|Griffin
|20
|32
|52
|2.1
|23
|.9
|29
|0
|26
|22
|3
|Okongwu
|68
|114
|182
|6.5
|26
|.9
|83
|0
|17
|27
|19
|A.Holiday
|14
|26
|40
|1.6
|40
|1.6
|43
|0
|21
|21
|5
|J.Holiday
|1
|18
|19
|.8
|20
|.9
|35
|0
|5
|12
|9
|Johnson
|17
|82
|99
|3.7
|29
|1.1
|50
|0
|15
|16
|12
|Culver
|10
|28
|38
|4.2
|6
|.7
|14
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Forrest
|5
|14
|19
|1.6
|21
|1.8
|11
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Kaminsky
|1
|15
|16
|1.3
|9
|.8
|11
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Krejci
|2
|8
|10
|.8
|10
|.8
|10
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Martin
|2
|2
|4
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|334
|945
|1279
|44.1
|687
|23.7
|577
|0
|210
|380
|137
|OPPONENTS
|318
|1011
|1329
|45.8
|726
|25.0
|607
|0
|214
|438
|152
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.