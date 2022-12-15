AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young2635.8226-554.40853-186192-215.89369726.8
Murray2535.6205-454.45253-14556-67.83651920.8
Bogdanovic628.339-92.42422-587-71.00010717.8
Hunter2430.5133-296.44936-9771-86.82637315.5
Collins2231.5103-213.48416-7349-58.84527112.3
Capela2627.6143-226.6330-028-48.58331412.1
Griffin2521.1102-225.45341-11812-14.85725710.3
Okongwu2821.092-149.6170-344-60.7332288.1
A.Holiday2518.047-113.41617-4217-20.8501285.1
J.Holiday2316.644-114.38627-790-0.0001155.0
Johnson2716.255-123.44710-4616-23.6961365.0
Culver914.917-41.4151-129-13.692444.9
Forrest1213.917-38.4470-22-3.667363.0
Kaminsky127.311-21.5246-136-61.000342.8
Krejci137.39-23.3915-151-2.500241.8
Martin84.14-13.3081-50-0.00091.1
TEAM29242.61247-2695.463288-894510-622.8203292113.5
OPPONENTS29242.61219-2564.475321-933586-726.8073345115.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young1954732.82579.939019994
Murray191171365.41566.2420446411
Bogdanovic120213.5142.3803121
Hunter1579943.9281.26908343
Collins261381647.5281.3710203031
Capela11419831212.020.8610162334
Griffin2032522.123.929026223
Okongwu681141826.526.9830172719
A.Holiday1426401.6401.643021215
J.Holiday11819.820.93505129
Johnson1782993.7291.1500151612
Culver1028384.26.7140672
Forrest514191.6211.8110662
Kaminsky115161.39.8110140
Krejci2810.810.8100231
Martin224.50.010100
TEAM334945127944.168723.75770210380137
OPPONENTS3181011132945.872625.06070214438152

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

