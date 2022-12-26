AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young3035.6263-633.41568-219231-258.89582527.5
Murray2835.9229-507.45257-16362-74.83857720.6
Bogdanovic1029.863-148.42637-9314-16.87517717.7
Hunter2830.7150-335.44840-11379-96.82341915.0
Capela2727.5147-231.6360-030-50.60032412.0
Collins2530.5114-235.48516-7651-60.85029511.8
Griffin2921.5123-259.47551-13514-16.87531110.7
Okongwu3221.8111-177.6270-354-72.7502768.6
A.Holiday2916.854-123.43919-4419-23.8261465.0
J.Holiday2416.045-115.39128-800-0.0001184.9
Johnson3115.458-133.43610-4816-23.6961424.6
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
Forrest1315.120-42.4760-22-3.667423.2
Kaminsky157.815-27.5568-178-81.000463.1
Krejci156.79-24.3755-161-2.500241.6
Martin103.86-15.4001-52-21.000151.5
TEAM33242.31424-3047.467341-1026592-716.8273781114.6
OPPONENTS33242.31383-2933.472364-1067661-821.8053791114.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young2263852.82989.9420231134
Murray201291495.31746.2500507311
Bogdanovic237393.9212.11107182
Hunter18961144.1341.281010366
Capela11720532211.920.7640172636
Collins291611907.6341.4760223234
Griffin2048682.3291.037031243
Okongwu791382176.829.9980172930
A.Holiday1428421.4461.650022215
J.Holiday11920.820.83505129
Johnson19901093.5311.0530151715
Culver1028383.86.6140672
Forrest519241.8262.0140672
Kaminsky123241.6151.0150260
Krejci2810.710.7100231
Martin235.50.020110
TEAM3611095145644.179324.06520236425160
OPPONENTS3601147150745.781824.86830246483172

