AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young2735.7234-572.40955-191205-229.89572827.0
Murray2535.6205-454.45253-14556-67.83651920.8
Bogdanovic728.448-106.45329-6810-12.83313519.3
Hunter2530.4136-304.44736-10076-92.82638415.4
Collins2231.5103-213.48416-7349-58.84527112.3
Capela2627.6143-226.6330-028-48.58331412.1
Griffin2621.3107-233.45944-12412-14.85727010.4
Okongwu2921.194-151.6230-347-64.7342358.1
A.Holiday2618.151-120.42518-4319-23.8261395.3
J.Holiday2316.644-114.38627-790-0.0001155.0
Johnson2816.457-128.44510-4616-23.6961405.0
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
Kaminsky138.415-26.5778-168-81.000463.5
Forrest1315.120-42.4760-22-3.667423.2
Krejci147.09-24.3755-161-2.500241.7
Martin93.95-14.3571-50-0.000111.2
TEAM30242.51288-2770.465303-923538-656.8203417113.9
OPPONENTS30242.51258-2662.473336-976599-745.8043451115.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young1955742.72669.9400201034
Murray191171365.41566.2420446411
Bogdanovic129304.3142.0804161
Hunter1581963.8291.27108354
Collins261381647.5281.3710203031
Capela11419831212.020.8610162334
Griffin2034542.1251.032026223
Okongwu701191896.526.9860172821
A.Holiday1428421.6431.748021215
J.Holiday11819.820.93505129
Johnson19851043.7291.0510151614
Culver1028383.86.6140672
Kaminsky122231.8141.1150250
Forrest519241.8262.0140672
Krejci2810.710.7100231
Martin235.60.010100
TEAM338982132044.071223.75990213392142
OPPONENTS3331039137245.775225.16320222450157

