|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|27
|35.7
|234-572
|.409
|55-191
|205-229
|.895
|728
|27.0
|Murray
|25
|35.6
|205-454
|.452
|53-145
|56-67
|.836
|519
|20.8
|Bogdanovic
|7
|28.4
|48-106
|.453
|29-68
|10-12
|.833
|135
|19.3
|Hunter
|25
|30.4
|136-304
|.447
|36-100
|76-92
|.826
|384
|15.4
|Collins
|22
|31.5
|103-213
|.484
|16-73
|49-58
|.845
|271
|12.3
|Capela
|26
|27.6
|143-226
|.633
|0-0
|28-48
|.583
|314
|12.1
|Griffin
|26
|21.3
|107-233
|.459
|44-124
|12-14
|.857
|270
|10.4
|Okongwu
|29
|21.1
|94-151
|.623
|0-3
|47-64
|.734
|235
|8.1
|A.Holiday
|26
|18.1
|51-120
|.425
|18-43
|19-23
|.826
|139
|5.3
|J.Holiday
|23
|16.6
|44-114
|.386
|27-79
|0-0
|.000
|115
|5.0
|Johnson
|28
|16.4
|57-128
|.445
|10-46
|16-23
|.696
|140
|5.0
|Culver
|10
|13.7
|17-43
|.395
|1-12
|9-13
|.692
|44
|4.4
|Kaminsky
|13
|8.4
|15-26
|.577
|8-16
|8-8
|1.000
|46
|3.5
|Forrest
|13
|15.1
|20-42
|.476
|0-2
|2-3
|.667
|42
|3.2
|Krejci
|14
|7.0
|9-24
|.375
|5-16
|1-2
|.500
|24
|1.7
|Martin
|9
|3.9
|5-14
|.357
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|11
|1.2
|TEAM
|30
|242.5
|1288-2770
|.465
|303-923
|538-656
|.820
|3417
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|30
|242.5
|1258-2662
|.473
|336-976
|599-745
|.804
|3451
|115.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|19
|55
|74
|2.7
|266
|9.9
|40
|0
|20
|103
|4
|Murray
|19
|117
|136
|5.4
|156
|6.2
|42
|0
|44
|64
|11
|Bogdanovic
|1
|29
|30
|4.3
|14
|2.0
|8
|0
|4
|16
|1
|Hunter
|15
|81
|96
|3.8
|29
|1.2
|71
|0
|8
|35
|4
|Collins
|26
|138
|164
|7.5
|28
|1.3
|71
|0
|20
|30
|31
|Capela
|114
|198
|312
|12.0
|20
|.8
|61
|0
|16
|23
|34
|Griffin
|20
|34
|54
|2.1
|25
|1.0
|32
|0
|26
|22
|3
|Okongwu
|70
|119
|189
|6.5
|26
|.9
|86
|0
|17
|28
|21
|A.Holiday
|14
|28
|42
|1.6
|43
|1.7
|48
|0
|21
|21
|5
|J.Holiday
|1
|18
|19
|.8
|20
|.9
|35
|0
|5
|12
|9
|Johnson
|19
|85
|104
|3.7
|29
|1.0
|51
|0
|15
|16
|14
|Culver
|10
|28
|38
|3.8
|6
|.6
|14
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Kaminsky
|1
|22
|23
|1.8
|14
|1.1
|15
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Forrest
|5
|19
|24
|1.8
|26
|2.0
|14
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Krejci
|2
|8
|10
|.7
|10
|.7
|10
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Martin
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|338
|982
|1320
|44.0
|712
|23.7
|599
|0
|213
|392
|142
|OPPONENTS
|333
|1039
|1372
|45.7
|752
|25.1
|632
|0
|222
|450
|157
