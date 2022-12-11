AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young2435.4215-521.41350-173179-199.89965927.5
Murray2535.6205-454.45253-14556-67.83651920.8
Bogdanovic425.823-56.41113-353-31.0006215.5
Hunter2130.9113-253.44728-7959-73.80831314.9
Collins2231.5103-213.48416-7349-58.84527112.3
Capela2427.7128-207.6180-027-47.57428311.8
Griffin2219.884-187.44934-9810-11.9092129.6
Okongwu2520.580-125.6400-333-45.7331937.7
J.Holiday2016.941-105.39025-720-0.0001075.4
Culver716.913-30.4331-98-11.727355.0
A.Holiday2317.740-98.40815-3712-15.8001074.7
Johnson2415.647-103.4567-3611-16.6881124.7
Forrest910.010-17.5880-01-11.000212.3
Kaminsky116.17-12.5833-64-41.000211.9
Krejci126.67-18.3895-141-2.500201.7
Martin73.03-6.5001-30-0.00071.0
TEAM26241.91119-2405.465251-783453-552.8212942113.2
OPPONENTS26241.91074-2288.469285-838527-655.8052960113.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young1850682.82279.532019884
Murray191171365.41566.2420446411
Bogdanovic0992.261.520370
Hunter1470844.0231.16307283
Collins261381647.5281.3710203031
Capela10918329212.217.7580152333
Griffin1728452.020.924025191
Okongwu53991526.1241.0730132318
J.Holiday118191.017.93205127
Culver725324.65.7120552
A.Holiday1224361.6341.538016195
Johnson1472863.6241.044014118
Forrest2791.0121.370430
Kaminsky013131.27.6100030
Krejci167.69.880131
Martin224.60.010100
TEAM295861115644.560923.45170192338124
OPPONENTS286895118145.463424.45470185387128

