AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young5035.5427-991.431109-333383-432.887134626.9
Murray5236.5438-945.463109-296109-131.832109421.0
Hunter4732.0263-577.45675-208137-165.83073815.7
Bogdanovic3230.0176-412.42789-23535-46.76147614.9
Collins4931.3257-504.51040-158100-124.80665413.3
Capela4126.9221-353.6260-149-80.61349112.0
Griffin5320.5195-407.47982-20524-28.8574969.4
Okongwu5524.1214-335.6391-583-112.7415129.3
Johnson5314.6108-227.47622-7840-61.6562785.2
J.Holiday2814.748-125.38430-870-0.0001264.5
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
A.Holiday4914.778-184.42431-7424-28.8572114.3
Forrest1813.324-50.4800-22-3.667502.8
Kaminsky266.825-44.56811-2310-12.833712.7
Krejci205.910-27.3705-181-2.500261.3
Martin133.56-16.3751-52-21.000151.2
TEAM57242.22507-5240.478606-17401008-1239.8146628116.3
OPPONENTS57242.22439-5131.475660-19091084-1350.8036622116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young371131503.050810.2770482098
Murray382492875.53216.27608212018
Hunter301742044.3661.4141027598
Bogdanovic13941073.3983.155026399
Collins562963527.2621.31620345961
Capela17629747311.531.8900283450
Griffin23851082.0541.066038337
Okongwu1462604067.4561.01770355570
Johnson411702114.049.9770252623
J.Holiday22123.825.937051210
Culver1028383.86.6140672
A.Holiday2044641.3651.3670272910
Forrest524291.6311.71606102
Kaminsky333361.421.8210591
Krejci21113.611.6110331
Martin246.50.020110
TEAM6041903250744.0140424.610890396705280
OPPONENTS6351963259845.6146125.611270429788286

