|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|50
|35.5
|427-991
|.431
|109-333
|383-432
|.887
|1346
|26.9
|Murray
|52
|36.5
|438-945
|.463
|109-296
|109-131
|.832
|1094
|21.0
|Hunter
|47
|32.0
|263-577
|.456
|75-208
|137-165
|.830
|738
|15.7
|Bogdanovic
|32
|30.0
|176-412
|.427
|89-235
|35-46
|.761
|476
|14.9
|Collins
|49
|31.3
|257-504
|.510
|40-158
|100-124
|.806
|654
|13.3
|Capela
|41
|26.9
|221-353
|.626
|0-1
|49-80
|.613
|491
|12.0
|Griffin
|53
|20.5
|195-407
|.479
|82-205
|24-28
|.857
|496
|9.4
|Okongwu
|55
|24.1
|214-335
|.639
|1-5
|83-112
|.741
|512
|9.3
|Johnson
|53
|14.6
|108-227
|.476
|22-78
|40-61
|.656
|278
|5.2
|J.Holiday
|28
|14.7
|48-125
|.384
|30-87
|0-0
|.000
|126
|4.5
|Culver
|10
|13.7
|17-43
|.395
|1-12
|9-13
|.692
|44
|4.4
|A.Holiday
|49
|14.7
|78-184
|.424
|31-74
|24-28
|.857
|211
|4.3
|Forrest
|18
|13.3
|24-50
|.480
|0-2
|2-3
|.667
|50
|2.8
|Kaminsky
|26
|6.8
|25-44
|.568
|11-23
|10-12
|.833
|71
|2.7
|Krejci
|20
|5.9
|10-27
|.370
|5-18
|1-2
|.500
|26
|1.3
|Martin
|13
|3.5
|6-16
|.375
|1-5
|2-2
|1.000
|15
|1.2
|TEAM
|57
|242.2
|2507-5240
|.478
|606-1740
|1008-1239
|.814
|6628
|116.3
|OPPONENTS
|57
|242.2
|2439-5131
|.475
|660-1909
|1084-1350
|.803
|6622
|116.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|37
|113
|150
|3.0
|508
|10.2
|77
|0
|48
|209
|8
|Murray
|38
|249
|287
|5.5
|321
|6.2
|76
|0
|82
|120
|18
|Hunter
|30
|174
|204
|4.3
|66
|1.4
|141
|0
|27
|59
|8
|Bogdanovic
|13
|94
|107
|3.3
|98
|3.1
|55
|0
|26
|39
|9
|Collins
|56
|296
|352
|7.2
|62
|1.3
|162
|0
|34
|59
|61
|Capela
|176
|297
|473
|11.5
|31
|.8
|90
|0
|28
|34
|50
|Griffin
|23
|85
|108
|2.0
|54
|1.0
|66
|0
|38
|33
|7
|Okongwu
|146
|260
|406
|7.4
|56
|1.0
|177
|0
|35
|55
|70
|Johnson
|41
|170
|211
|4.0
|49
|.9
|77
|0
|25
|26
|23
|J.Holiday
|2
|21
|23
|.8
|25
|.9
|37
|0
|5
|12
|10
|Culver
|10
|28
|38
|3.8
|6
|.6
|14
|0
|6
|7
|2
|A.Holiday
|20
|44
|64
|1.3
|65
|1.3
|67
|0
|27
|29
|10
|Forrest
|5
|24
|29
|1.6
|31
|1.7
|16
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Kaminsky
|3
|33
|36
|1.4
|21
|.8
|21
|0
|5
|9
|1
|Krejci
|2
|11
|13
|.6
|11
|.6
|11
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Martin
|2
|4
|6
|.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|604
|1903
|2507
|44.0
|1404
|24.6
|1089
|0
|396
|705
|280
|OPPONENTS
|635
|1963
|2598
|45.6
|1461
|25.6
|1127
|0
|429
|788
|286
