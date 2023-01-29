AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young4535.7386-904.42795-301356-402.886122327.2
Murray4536.6378-821.46089-25091-108.84393620.8
Hunter4031.9225-490.45966-178115-138.83363115.8
Bogdanovic2530.7142-333.42669-18925-32.78137815.1
Collins4231.4222-434.51236-13785-105.81056513.5
Capela3427.1189-289.6540-139-65.60041712.3
Griffin4620.8175-359.48775-18720-22.9094459.7
Okongwu4824.7184-292.6300-373-100.7304419.2
Johnson4714.592-194.47420-7138-55.6912425.1
A.Holiday4515.274-175.42329-6824-28.8572014.5
J.Holiday2715.046-122.37729-850-0.0001214.5
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
Forrest1514.122-46.4780-22-3.667463.1
Kaminsky247.024-42.57111-2310-12.833692.9
Krejci186.010-26.3855-171-2.500261.4
Martin123.76-16.3751-52-21.000151.3
TEAM50242.52192-4586.478526-1529890-1087.8195800116.0
OPPONENTS50242.52148-4509.476579-1660953-1187.8035828116.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young301011312.94459.9680411856
Murray312132445.42736.16607410615
Hunter251501754.4531.3122019508
Bogdanovic975843.4732.939021317
Collins502753257.7521.21430305852
Capela14224538711.424.7750252945
Griffin2277992.2481.054037306
Okongwu1302293597.5481.01560315061
Johnson311391703.644.9710222221
A.Holiday1941601.3621.4660272510
J.Holiday22123.924.936051210
Culver1028383.86.6140672
Forrest521261.7281.9140672
Kaminsky333361.520.8190481
Krejci2911.610.6100231
Martin246.50.020110
TEAM5131661217443.5121024.29550351624247
OPPONENTS5591734229345.9128625.710010370699250

