AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young7234.8671-1461.459220-575474-525.903203628.3
Collins5430.8339-644.52664-176134-169.79387616.2
Bogdanovic5929.2316-732.432151-42191-106.85887414.8
Hunter4929.7235-525.44868-183117-154.76065513.4
Huerter7029.5325-719.452150-38740-50.80084012.0
Reddish3423.4138-343.40258-15372-80.90040611.9
Oliver221.510-15.6671-32-3.6672311.5
Gallinari6325.0236-555.425101-273139-154.90371211.3
Capela7027.6341-564.6050-174-159.46575610.8
Brown327.79-25.3606-155-6.833299.7
Okongwu4420.7146-211.6920-078-108.7223708.4
Iwundu327.38-18.4443-53-4.750227.3
Williams5514.3124-316.39237-10167-78.8593526.4
M.Hill315.35-8.6253-54-41.000175.7
Wright7318.7120-260.46244-11149-57.8603334.6
Luwawu-Cabarrot4913.171-178.39943-11635-40.8752204.5
Dieng438.653-110.48229-6619-26.7311543.6
Mays268.332-64.5008-258-9.889803.1
Knox157.216-42.3815-238-10.800453.0
Johnson195.822-39.5643-125-7.714522.7
Stephenson611.75-13.3850-31-2.500111.8
Cooper113.23-14.2141-60-0.00070.6
S.Hill1310.73-20.1502-130-0.00080.6
Barber34.30-4.0000-00-4.00000.0
TEAM78240.33228-6880.469997-26731425-1755.8128878113.8
OPPONENTS78240.33268-6946.4701004-27461227-1544.7958767112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young462252713.86929.61190712857
Collins933294227.8981.81640336056
Bogdanovic271992263.81783.01240646913
Hunter231401633.3651.31410356219
Huerter312062373.41882.71730518825
Reddish2064842.5381.1450354411
Oliver2463.031.550101
Gallinari322602924.6981.6880273411
Capela26156882911.8921.31580484491
Brown113144.741.370200
Okongwu1081512595.9471.11360284058
Iwundu310134.30.080110
Williams1671871.61031.948028423
M.Hill2462.01.370401
Wright481602082.81782.4540854519
Luwawu-Cabarrot1562771.637.871018196
Dieng32891212.834.8520112013
Mays520251.017.7907100
Knox515201.37.5130221
Johnson223251.33.290392
Stephenson114152.5111.880040
Cooper055.55.510050
S.Hill617231.812.9160412
Barber1231.031.010010
TEAM7802651343144.0191424.514570558931339
OPPONENTS8022623342543.9199525.616013553999353

