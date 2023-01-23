AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young4235.7359-847.42492-288328-367.894113827.1
Murray4236.5353-766.46185-23089-106.84088021.0
Hunter3931.8221-477.46364-170111-134.82861715.8
Bogdanovic2230.7127-302.42161-17023-28.82133815.4
Collins3931.3203-398.51033-12780-99.80851913.3
Capela3126.7168-259.6490-035-56.62537112.0
Griffin4320.8168-345.48770-17716-18.8894229.8
Okongwu4624.9177-282.6280-373-100.7304279.3
Johnson4414.688-185.47620-6935-49.7142315.3
A.Holiday4215.670-168.41726-6322-26.8461884.5
J.Holiday2715.046-122.37729-850-0.0001214.5
Culver1013.717-43.3951-129-13.692444.4
Forrest1514.122-46.4780-22-3.667463.1
Kaminsky237.123-40.57511-2210-12.833672.9
Krejci186.010-26.3855-171-2.500261.4
Martin123.76-16.3751-52-21.000151.3
TEAM47242.72058-4322.476498-1440836-1015.8245450116.0
OPPONENTS47242.72009-4232.475534-1553913-1134.8055465116.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young27931202.94119.8650401696
Murray301992295.52586.1610729913
Hunter251431684.3521.3120017508
Bogdanovic772793.6622.833018276
Collins422593017.7501.31330275251
Capela12722535211.421.7690202741
Griffin2270922.1431.052034296
Okongwu1252203457.5461.01480294759
Johnson301251553.5441.0670222120
A.Holiday1939581.4611.5640262410
J.Holiday22123.924.936051210
Culver1028383.86.6140672
Forrest521261.7281.9140672
Kaminsky332351.520.9190370
Krejci2911.610.6100231
Martin246.50.020110
TEAM4781560203843.4113624.29070328582235
OPPONENTS5261646217246.2120225.69430340665240

