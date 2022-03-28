AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young6835.0635-1383.459206-536439-487.901191528.2
Collins5430.8339-644.52664-176134-169.79387616.2
Bogdanovic5529.6293-683.429139-39381-94.86280614.7
Hunter4630.0222-495.44865-172107-142.75461613.4
Reddish3423.4138-343.40258-15372-80.90040611.9
Huerter6629.5300-674.445134-35936-46.78377011.7
Oliver221.510-15.6671-32-3.6672311.5
Gallinari6125.0229-539.42599-265136-150.90769311.4
Capela6627.7320-530.6040-169-148.46670910.7
Brown327.79-25.3606-155-6.833299.7
Okongwu4020.6136-195.6970-067-92.7283398.5
Iwundu327.38-18.4443-53-4.750227.3
Williams5214.3121-302.40135-9759-68.8683366.5
M.Hill315.35-8.6253-54-41.000175.7
Wright6918.4110-243.45339-10149-57.8603084.5
Luwawu-Cabarrot4512.058-151.38437-10321-24.8751743.9
Dieng428.652-106.49128-6219-26.7311513.6
Mays258.432-62.5168-258-9.889803.2
Johnson185.216-31.5163-115-7.714402.2
Stephenson611.75-13.3850-31-2.500111.8
Knox136.47-28.2501-156-8.750211.6
Cooper113.23-14.2141-60-0.00070.6
S.Hill1310.73-20.1502-130-0.00080.6
Barber34.30-4.0000-00-4.00000.0
TEAM74240.33051-6526.468932-25191323-1630.8128357112.9
OPPONENTS74240.33101-6583.471946-26021156-1452.7968304112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young452132583.86499.51120682747
Collins933294227.8981.81640336056
Bogdanovic231932163.91733.11170596413
Hunter221251473.2611.31340355918
Reddish2064842.5381.1450354411
Huerter301972273.41792.71650468325
Oliver2463.031.550101
Gallinari322512834.6941.5860263311
Capela24653177711.8851.31500444186
Brown113144.741.370200
Okongwu971272245.6411.01260234054
Iwundu310134.30.080110
Williams1565801.5981.946027403
M.Hill2462.01.370401
Wright441521962.81662.4510774116
Luwawu-Cabarrot1250621.430.759014175
Dieng32871192.833.8490112013
Mays520251.016.6807100
Johnson222241.32.160261
Stephenson114152.5111.880040
Knox512171.37.580120
Cooper055.55.510050
S.Hill617231.812.9160412
Barber1231.031.010010
TEAM7392507324643.9180924.413790520887323
OPPONENTS7592497325644.0189625.615133530940337

