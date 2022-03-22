AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Young6534.8601-1320.455192-503422-468.902181627.9
Collins5430.8339-644.52664-176134-169.79387616.2
Bogdanovic5329.5277-647.428132-37575-88.85276114.4
Hunter4329.9208-463.44963-163101-133.75958013.5
Reddish3423.4138-343.40258-15372-80.90040611.9
Huerter6329.3285-636.448125-33733-42.78672811.6
Oliver221.510-15.6671-32-3.6672311.5
Gallinari5924.7216-508.42596-250130-144.90365811.2
Capela6327.8310-513.6040-167-144.46568710.9
Brown327.79-25.3606-155-6.833299.7
Okongwu3720.7130-186.6990-066-88.7503268.8
Iwundu327.38-18.4443-53-4.750227.3
Williams5114.5119-298.39934-9659-68.8683316.5
M.Hill315.35-8.6253-54-41.000175.7
Wright6618.3105-231.45535-9547-55.8552924.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot4211.856-142.39435-9519-22.8641664.0
Dieng418.751-105.48627-6117-24.7081463.6
Mays258.432-62.5168-258-9.889803.2
Stephenson611.75-13.3850-31-2.500111.8
Johnson174.111-22.5003-84-6.667291.7
Knox126.47-27.2591-144-6.667191.6
Cooper113.23-14.2141-60-0.00070.6
S.Hill1310.73-20.1502-130-0.00080.6
Barber34.30-4.0000-00-4.00000.0
TEAM71240.42928-6264.467889-24021273-1569.8118018112.9
OPPONENTS71240.42972-6319.470907-24941110-1388.8007961112.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Young442072513.96179.51090632637
Collins933294227.8981.81640336056
Bogdanovic221882104.01683.21110546113
Hunter221141363.2551.31280315517
Reddish2064842.5381.1450354411
Huerter291822113.31712.71550437723
Oliver2463.031.550101
Gallinari302382684.5881.5840263211
Capela23751274911.9821.31460433884
Brown113144.741.370200
Okongwu881172055.5391.11180213549
Iwundu310134.30.080110
Williams1463771.5981.946027393
M.Hill2462.01.370401
Wright411481892.91582.4490734015
Luwawu-Cabarrot1047571.427.651013154
Dieng32851172.933.8490112013
Mays520251.016.6807100
Stephenson114152.5111.880040
Johnson017171.01.130141
Knox511161.37.670120
Cooper055.55.510050
S.Hill617231.812.9160412
Barber1231.031.010010
TEAM7082411311943.9173524.413260494847311
OPPONENTS7222392311443.9181925.614493504894328

