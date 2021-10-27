Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Michael Brantley flies out to deep left center field to Adam Duvall. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow right field, Freddie Freeman to Max Fried.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 1, Braves 0.
Braves second. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall lines out to center field to Jose Siri. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Eddie Rosario lines out to first base to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Astros 1.
Astros second. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow center field. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Kyle Tucker to third. Jose Siri singles to shallow infield. Yuli Gurriel to second. Kyle Tucker scores. Martin Maldonado singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Jose Siri scores. Yuli Gurriel scores. Throwing error by Eddie Rosario. Jose Altuve lines out to center field to Adam Duvall. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Martin Maldonado scores. Alex Bregman grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman.
4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 5, Braves 1.
Braves fifth. Travis d'Arnaud singles to center field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow infield to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Braves 2.
Astros sixth. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa singles to left center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Kyle Tucker reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Carlos Correa out at second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Kyle Tucker to second. Yordan Alvarez scores. Fielding error by Ozzie Albies. Jose Siri strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado flies out to shallow left field to Dansby Swanson.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 6, Braves 2.
Astros seventh. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley doubles to right center field. Alex Bregman grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Yordan Alvarez hit by pitch. Carlos Correa flies out to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Michael Brantley to third. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 7, Braves 2.