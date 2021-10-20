Braves second. Eddie Rosario homers to left field. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Joc Pederson lines out to Cody Bellinger. Travis d'Arnaud singles to third base. Johan Camargo pinch-hitting for Jesse Chavez. Johan Camargo grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Cody Bellinger. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Dansby Swanson flies out to left center field to Chris Taylor.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Dodgers 0.
Braves third. Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Ozzie Albies lines out to shortstop to Corey Seager. Austin Riley grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Cody Bellinger. Eddie Rosario triples to deep right field. Adam Duvall is intentionally walked. Joc Pederson singles to center field. Adam Duvall to second. Eddie Rosario scores. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Dodgers 0.
Braves fifth. Ozzie Albies singles to center field. Austin Riley flies out to shallow right field to Mookie Betts. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Ozzie Albies to third. Adam Duvall out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Gavin Lux. Ozzie Albies scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fifth. Gavin Lux strikes out swinging. Justin Turner singles to right field. Cody Bellinger singles to left center field. Justin Turner to third. Chris Taylor flies out to right field to Joc Pederson. AJ Pollock pinch-hitting for Julio Urias. AJ Pollock singles to right center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Justin Turner scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Dodgers 2.
Braves ninth. Dansby Swanson singles to left center field. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep right field. Dansby Swanson scores. Ozzie Albies walks. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Ozzie Albies scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Dodgers 2.