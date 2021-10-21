Braves first. Eddie Rosario lines out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow left field. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Austin Riley grounds out to shortstop, Chris Taylor to Albert Pujols. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers second. AJ Pollock homers to left field. Albert Pujols singles to left field. Chris Taylor homers to left field. Albert Pujols scores. Cody Bellinger singles to shallow left field. Steven Souza Jr. pinch-hitting for Evan Phillips. Steven Souza Jr. strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts flies out to deep left field to Eddie Rosario. Trea Turner hit by pitch. Cody Bellinger to second. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Freddie Freeman to Max Fried.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 3, Braves 2.
Dodgers third. Will Smith grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. AJ Pollock singles to left field. Albert Pujols singles to right center field. AJ Pollock to third. Chris Taylor singles to center field. Albert Pujols to second. AJ Pollock scores. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Andy Burns pinch-hitting for Alex Vesia. Andy Burns grounds out to shortstop, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Braves 2.
Dodgers fifth. Will Smith walks. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop. Will Smith out at second. Albert Pujols walks. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Albert Pujols scores. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Brusdar Graterol strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Braves 2.
Dodgers seventh. AJ Pollock pops out to Travis d'Arnaud. Albert Pujols strikes out on a foul tip. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Cody Bellinger singles to center field. Matt Beaty pinch-hitting for Blake Treinen. Matt Beaty flies out to center field to Adam Duvall.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Braves 2.
Dodgers eighth. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Trea Turner singles to left field. Mookie Betts scores. Corey Seager singles to left center field. Trea Turner to second. Will Smith called out on strikes. AJ Pollock homers to center field. Corey Seager scores. Trea Turner scores. Albert Pujols grounds out to shortstop, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 11, Braves 2.