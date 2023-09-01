Dodgers first. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman singles to deep left center field. Mookie Betts to third. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Max Muncy reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Freddie Freeman out at second. Mookie Betts scores. David Peralta reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Max Muncy out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 1, Braves 0.
Braves second. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Eddie Rosario flies out to right center field to James Outman. Sean Murphy hit by pitch. Marcell Ozuna to second. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow infield. Sean Murphy to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Nicky Lopez walks. Orlando Arcia to second. Sean Murphy to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Nicky Lopez scores. Orlando Arcia scores. Sean Murphy scores. Michael Harris II lines out to shallow infield to Amed Rosario. Austin Riley homers to center field. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field, Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman.
6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Dodgers 1.
Braves fifth. Michael Harris II homers to center field. Austin Riley singles to deep center field. Matt Olson flies out to deep right center field to James Outman. Marcell Ozuna walks. Austin Riley to second. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base. Marcell Ozuna out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 7, Dodgers 1.
Dodgers fifth. Jason Heyward singles to right field. James Outman walks. Jason Heyward to second. Michael Busch flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Jason Heyward to third. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts homers to right field. James Outman scores. Jason Heyward scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 7, Dodgers 4.
Braves sixth. Sean Murphy grounds out to second base, Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Max Muncy. Ronald Acuna Jr. is intentionally walked. Michael Harris II singles to second base. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Nicky Lopez scores. Austin Riley flies out to deep center field to James Outman.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 8, Dodgers 4.
Dodgers seventh. James Outman strikes out swinging. Michael Busch homers to right field. Amed Rosario called out on strikes. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith flies out to left center field to Eddie Rosario.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 8, Dodgers 6.
Dodgers eighth. Max Muncy homers to right field. Kike Hernandez pinch-hitting for David Peralta. Kike Hernandez flies out to shallow center field to Nicky Lopez. Chris Taylor pinch-hitting for Jason Heyward. Chris Taylor walks. James Outman singles to shallow left field. Chris Taylor to second. Michael Busch strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 8, Dodgers 7.
