BATTING SUMMARY
Atlanta
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|102
|10
|25
|5
|0
|4
|10
|10
|34
|.245
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|12
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|.417
|Soler dh-rf
|3
|11
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|.273
|Freeman 1b
|3
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|.273
|Albies 2b
|3
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Rosario lf
|3
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Riley 3b
|3
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|.231
|Swanson ss
|3
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.222
|Duvall cf-rf
|3
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.167
|Pederson rf
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Minter p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Matzek p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jackson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Anderson p
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Adrianza ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
Houston
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|3
|96
|9
|19
|4
|1
|1
|8
|8
|29
|.198
|Díaz ph
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Brantley lf-rf
|3
|13
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.385
|Tucker cf-rf
|3
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Siri cf-pr
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Altuve 2b
|3
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|.154
|Maldonado c
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.125
|Alvarez dh-lf
|3
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.125
|Bregman 3b
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.111
|Correa ss
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.100
|Taylor p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stanek p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Raley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McCormick cf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Graveman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|García p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garcia p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro c-ph
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
PITCHING SUMMARY
Atlanta
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Anderson
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Jackson
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lee
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Smith
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Wright
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Minter
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.45
|Matzek
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|Smyly
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Fried
|1
|0
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10.80
Houston
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|García
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Javier
|1
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Maton
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Odorizzi
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Raley
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.45
|Urquidy
|1
|0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3.60
|Graveman
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Stanek
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.75
|Valdez
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22.50
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Atlanta
|223
|010
|020
|—
|10
|Houston
|140
|101
|110
|—
|9
E_d'Arnaud, Swanson, Rosario, Albies, Gurriel. LOB_Atlanta 42, Houston 44. 2B_d'Arnaud, Soler, Rosario, Riley 2, Brantley 2, Tucker, Altuve. 3B_Alvarez. HR_d'Arnaud 2, Soler, Duvall, Altuve. RBIs_d'Arnaud 2, Soler 2, Freeman 2, Riley 2, Duvall 2, Brantley, Gurriel, Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Bregman, Correa, McCormick. SB_Albies, Tucker, Gurriel, Siri. SF_Freeman, Bregman. S_Smith.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Alfonso Marquez; Left, Mike Muchlinski. (Game 2) Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Muchlinski; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Alfonso Marquez. (Game 3) Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ron Kulpa; Left, Chris Conroy.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:06.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:11.
T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 3:24.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 42825.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 42833.
A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 42898.