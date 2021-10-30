BATTING SUMMARY

Atlanta

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals31021025504101034.245
d'Arnaud c31245102204.417
Soler dh-rf31113101225.273
Freeman 1b31103000213.273
Albies 2b31113000021.273
Rosario lf31223100013.250
Riley 3b31303200207.231
Swanson ss3912000034.222
Duvall cf-rf31212001213.167
Pederson rf2801000003.125
Smith p1000000000---
Minter p1000000000---
Matzek p1000000000---
Jackson p1000000000---
Heredia cf2000000000---
Anderson p1200000001.000
Adrianza ph1100000000.000

Houston

gabrh2b3bhrrbibbsoavg
Totals3969194118829.198
Díaz ph21010000101.000
Brantley lf-rf31305200102.385
Tucker cf-rf31123100011.273
Gurriel 1b31113000102.273
Siri cf-pr2411000103.250
Altuve 2b31322101116.154
Maldonado c3811000103.125
Alvarez dh-lf3821010033.125
Bregman 3b3901000113.111
Correa ss31001000112.100
Taylor p1000000000---
Stanek p1000000000---
Raley p1000000000---
McCormick cf1300000102.000
Graveman p1000000000---
Gonzalez ph1100000001.000
García p1000000000---
Garcia p1100000000.000
Castro c-ph2300000001.000

PITCHING SUMMARY

Atlanta

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
Anderson10500034101000.00
Chavez1001-300000000000.00
Jackson2022-310003000000.00
Lee1002-300001000000.00
Morton1021-310023010000.00
Smith20210010000010.00
Wright10100003000000.00
Minter2032-331105101002.45
Matzek2021-341103000003.86
Smyly10121111110009.00
Fried105766160101010.80

Houston

gcgiphrerbbsohbwpwlsvera
García2022-310012000000.00
Javier1011-310012000000.00
Maton2012-320012000000.00
Odorizzi1021-310005000000.00
Pressly10100012000000.00
Raley2022-300001000000.00
Taylor1001-310001000000.00
Garcia1032-331146000102.45
Urquidy10562207011003.60
Graveman20211103000004.50
Stanek2011-311111000006.75
Valdez102855120001022.50

SCORE BY INNINGS

Atlanta22301002010
Houston1401011109

E_d'Arnaud, Swanson, Rosario, Albies, Gurriel. LOB_Atlanta 42, Houston 44. 2B_d'Arnaud, Soler, Rosario, Riley 2, Brantley 2, Tucker, Altuve. 3B_Alvarez. HR_d'Arnaud 2, Soler, Duvall, Altuve. RBIs_d'Arnaud 2, Soler 2, Freeman 2, Riley 2, Duvall 2, Brantley, Gurriel, Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Bregman, Correa, McCormick. SB_Albies, Tucker, Gurriel, Siri. SF_Freeman, Bregman. S_Smith.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Alfonso Marquez; Left, Mike Muchlinski. (Game 2) Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mike Muchlinski; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Alfonso Marquez. (Game 3) Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ron Kulpa; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 4:06.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 3:11.

T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 3:24.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 42825.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 42833.

A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 42898.

