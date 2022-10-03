Marlins first. Jon Berti singles to left field. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Bryce Elder to Matt Olson. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Fielding error by Orlando Arcia. Jesus Sanchez doubles to left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Nick Fortes pops out to William Contreras. JJ Bleday flies out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson.
2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Braves 0.
Marlins third. Joey Wendle singles to right center field. Bryan De La Cruz homers to center field. Joey Wendle scores. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Jesus Sanchez doubles to deep right field. Nick Fortes grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. JJ Bleday flies out to deep center field to Michael Harris II.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Braves 0.
