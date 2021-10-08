Brewers seventh. Avisail Garcia hit by pitch. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Avisail Garcia scores. Eduardo Escobar singles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez grounds out to second base. Eduardo Escobar out at second. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Braves 0.
Braves eighth. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Rowdy Tellez. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Luke Jackson. Joc Pederson homers to left field. Jorge Soler grounds out to shortstop, Eduardo Escobar to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Braves 1.