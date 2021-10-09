Braves third. Max Fried strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler doubles to shallow left field. Freddie Freeman singles to right field. Jorge Soler scores. Ozzie Albies doubles to deep right field. Freddie Freeman scores. Austin Riley grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Eduardo Escobar. Adam Duvall grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Eduardo Escobar.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Brewers 0.
Braves sixth. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley homers to center field. Adam Duvall pops out to Eduardo Escobar. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shortstop, Luis Urias to Eduardo Escobar.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Brewers 0.