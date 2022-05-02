Mets second. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Starling Marte doubles to shallow left field. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Starling Marte to third. Starling Marte scores. James McCann grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Braves 0.
Mets third. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield, Max Fried to Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Mark Canha homers to center field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Pete Alonso called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Braves 0.
Braves fourth. Austin Riley homers to center field. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud pops out to second base to Jeff McNeil.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Braves 1.
Braves sixth. Austin Riley singles to third base. Marcell Ozuna reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Austin Riley out at second. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow left field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to shallow right field. Ozzie Albies to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Adam Duvall out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Brandon Nimmo. Travis d'Arnaud out at third. Ozzie Albies scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Mets 2.
Braves eighth. Matt Olson walks. Austin Riley flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Marcell Ozuna pops out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow infield. Matt Olson to second. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Matt Olson scores. Adam Duvall flies out to deep right center field to Brandon Nimmo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Mets 2.
