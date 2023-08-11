Braves fourth. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley doubles to deep center field. Matt Olson singles to left center field. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow infield. Matt Olson to second. Austin Riley to third. Eddie Rosario singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Marcell Ozuna scores. Matt Olson scores. Austin Riley scores. Fielding error by Brandon Nimmo. Orlando Arcia flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 3, Mets 0.
Braves fifth. Michael Harris II singles to shortstop. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Ozzie Albies singles to right field, tagged out at second, Jeff McNeil to Jonathan Arauz. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Michael Harris II scores. Austin Riley out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Matt Olson flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Mets 0.
Braves sixth. Travis d'Arnaud singles to second base. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Vientos to Pete Alonso. Travis d'Arnaud to second. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Vientos to Pete Alonso. Michael Harris II flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Mets 0.
Braves seventh. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Mark Vientos to Pete Alonso. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley homers to center field. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud singles to deep center field. Matt Olson to third. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 7, Mets 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.