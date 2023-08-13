Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left field. Ozzie Albies walks. Austin Riley reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ozzie Albies out at second. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Matt Olson walks. Austin Riley to second. Marcell Ozuna doubles to deep right field. Matt Olson scores. Austin Riley scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Eddie Rosario flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Marcell Ozuna to third. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Mets 0.
Mets third. Rafael Ortega singles to shortstop. Brandon Nimmo pops out to shallow infield to Austin Riley. Francisco Lindor hit by pitch. Rafael Ortega to second. Jeff McNeil singles to right field. Francisco Lindor to third. Rafael Ortega scores. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Mets 1.
Mets fifth. Rafael Ortega singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo singles to left center field. Rafael Ortega to third. Francisco Lindor reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Rafael Ortega scores. Jeff McNeil singles to left field. Francisco Lindor to second. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jeff McNeil to second. Francisco Lindor out at third. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Omar Narvaez walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Pete Alonso to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Mark Vientos walks. Omar Narvaez to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Pete Alonso scores. DJ Stewart reaches on catcher interference. Mark Vientos to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Interference error by Sean Murphy. Rafael Ortega singles to right field. DJ Stewart to third. Mark Vientos scores. Omar Narvaez scores. Brandon Nimmo flies out to left field to Eddie Rosario.
6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 7, Braves 3.
Braves seventh. Sean Murphy homers to center field. Orlando Arcia flies out to right field to DJ Stewart. Michael Harris II grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 7, Braves 4.
Braves eighth. Ozzie Albies grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Grant Hartwig. Austin Riley doubles to deep left field. Matt Olson homers to center field. Austin Riley scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to right center field to Rafael Ortega. Kevin Pillar pinch-hitting for Eddie Rosario. Kevin Pillar walks. Sean Murphy flies out to center field to Tim Locastro.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 7, Braves 6.
