Braves tenth. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shallow infield to Kody Clemens. Sam Hilliard to third. Michael Harris II singles to shallow center field. Sam Hilliard scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Michael Harris II to third. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley singles to left field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Michael Harris II scores. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Austin Riley scores. Matt Olson strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Phillies 0.
Phillies tenth. Bryson Stott singles to shallow left field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Alec Bohm out on a sacrifice fly to Ronald Acuna Jr.. J.T. Realmuto scores. Kody Clemens pops out to second base to Ozzie Albies. Cristian Pache walks. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Phillies 1.
