Pirates third. Liover Peguero doubles to right field. Alika Williams grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Strider to Matt Olson. Liover Peguero to third. Connor Joe grounds out to shallow infield, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson. Liover Peguero scores. Bryan Reynolds walks. Andrew McCutchen doubles to deep left center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Henry Davis singles to center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Jack Suwinski walks. Henry Davis to second. Endy Rodriguez walks. Jack Suwinski to second. Henry Davis to third. Jared Triolo singles to shallow center field. Endy Rodriguez to third. Jack Suwinski scores. Henry Davis scores. Liover Peguero singles to center field. Jared Triolo to second. Endy Rodriguez scores. Alika Williams grounds out to second base, Matt Olson to Michael Tonkin.
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 6, Braves 0.
Braves fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to center field to Jack Suwinski. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Austin Riley doubles to deep left center field. Matt Olson singles to deep right field. Austin Riley scores. Sean Murphy hit by pitch. Matt Olson to second. Marcell Ozuna singles to right field, advances to 3rd. Sean Murphy scores. Matt Olson scores. Fielding error by Henry Davis. Eddie Rosario lines out to first base to Connor Joe. Orlando Arcia pops out to shallow right field to Connor Joe.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 6, Braves 4.
Pirates fourth. Connor Joe homers to left field. Bryan Reynolds pops out to Austin Riley. Andrew McCutchen pops out to shortstop to Orlando Arcia. Henry Davis grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 7, Braves 4.
Braves fifth. Michael Harris II singles to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Michael Harris II out at second. Austin Riley singles to center field. Ozzie Albies to third. Matt Olson singles to deep right field. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Sean Murphy flies out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 7, Braves 5.
Braves ninth. Michael Harris II doubles to deep right center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski. Michael Harris II to third. Ozzie Albies grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas. Michael Harris II scores. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Liover Peguero to Alfonso Rivas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 7, Braves 6.
