Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Ozzie Albies pops out to shortstop to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Austin Riley hit by pitch. Matt Olson flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to left field. Austin Riley to third. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to third base, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Alfonso Rivas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 1, Pirates 0.
Pirates first. Josh Palacios flies out to shallow left field to Eddie Rosario. Bryan Reynolds walks. Andrew McCutchen walks. Bryan Reynolds to second. Jack Suwinski called out on strikes. Ke'Bryan Hayes homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Bryan Reynolds scores. Alfonso Rivas singles to shallow center field. Liover Peguero singles to center field. Alfonso Rivas to second. Alika Williams lines out to second base to Ozzie Albies.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 3, Braves 1.
Braves third. Ozzie Albies singles to left field. Austin Riley flies out to deep right field to Josh Palacios. Matt Olson singles to shallow center field. Ozzie Albies to third. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep left center field. Matt Olson scores. Ozzie Albies scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to left field. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Orlando Arcia grounds out to second base, Liover Peguero to Alfonso Rivas.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Pirates 3.
Pirates fourth. Alfonso Rivas homers to center field. Liover Peguero grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Alika Williams grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Jason Delay grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Braves 3.
Pirates fifth. Josh Palacios homers to right field. Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging. Jack Suwinski grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep left field. Alfonso Rivas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 6, Braves 3.
Braves sixth. Kevin Pillar pinch-hitting for Eddie Rosario. Kevin Pillar flies out to right field to Josh Palacios. Orlando Arcia homers to center field. Michael Harris II singles to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch. Michael Harris II to second. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley walks. Forrest Wall to second. Michael Harris II to third. Matt Olson walks. Austin Riley to second. Forrest Wall to third. Michael Harris II scores. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to shallow center field to Josh Palacios.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 6, Braves 5.
Braves ninth. Austin Riley flies out to right field to Josh Palacios. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to left field. Matt Olson to third. Marcell Ozuna reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nicky Lopez to third. Matt Olson out at home. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Nicky Lopez scores. Orlando Arcia doubles to left field. Kevin Pillar scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Michael Harris II is intentionally walked. Forrest Wall called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 8, Pirates 6.
