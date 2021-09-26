Braves second. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Padres 0.
Braves fourth. Austin Riley doubles to deep left field. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep right center field. Austin Riley scores. Joc Pederson grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Joe Musgrove. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Dansby Swanson walks. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Drew Smyly. Ehire Adrianza singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Wil Myers pinch-hitting for Joe Musgrove. Wil Myers singles to left center field. Adam Frazier singles to shallow right field. Wil Myers to second. Jake Cronenworth triples. Adam Frazier scores. Wil Myers scores. Manny Machado singles to shortstop. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to shallow infield, Jacob Webb to Freddie Freeman. Manny Machado to second. Tommy Pham grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Trent Grisham flies out to shallow left field to Eddie Rosario.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Padres 3.
Braves sixth. Joc Pederson walks. Dansby Swanson flies out to center field to Trent Grisham. Orlando Arcia pinch-hitting for A.J. Minter. Orlando Arcia doubles, advances to 3rd. Joc Pederson scores. Throwing error by Jurickson Profar. Jorge Soler pops out to Jake Cronenworth. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Jake Cronenworth.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 4, Padres 3.