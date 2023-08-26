Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to right field to Luis Matos. Michael Harris II homers to right field. Austin Riley lines out to first base to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Matt Olson grounds out to first base to LaMonte Wade Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Giants 0.
Braves fourth. Michael Harris II singles to right field. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Webb to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Matt Olson doubles to deep right center field. Michael Harris II scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to right field. Matt Olson scores. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base. Marcell Ozuna out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Giants 0.
Braves sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. triples to deep right center field. Michael Harris II singles to right center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Thairo Estrada to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Michael Harris II to third. Matt Olson out on a sacrifice fly to shallow left field to J.D. Davis. Michael Harris II scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to left field to Joc Pederson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Giants 0.
Giants seventh. Joc Pederson triples to deep right center field. Blake Sabol strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Joc Pederson scores. Paul DeJong grounds out to shallow infield to Spencer Strider.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Giants 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.