Mariners fifth. Sam Haggerty homers to left field. J.P. Crawford flies out to center field to Michael Harris II. Abraham Toro grounds out to second base, Vaughn Grissom to Matt Olson. Julio Rodriguez flies out to right field to Robbie Grossman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Braves 0.
Mariners sixth. Ty France strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger lines out to left field to Eddie Rosario. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Carlos Santana singles to shallow center field. Cal Raleigh called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Braves 0.
Braves seventh. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Austin Riley reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dansby Swanson to third. Fielding error by J.P. Crawford. Matt Olson reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Austin Riley out at second. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shallow infield to Cal Raleigh. Matt Olson to second. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Braves 1.
Mariners seventh. Sam Haggerty pops out to shallow left field to Dansby Swanson. J.P. Crawford lines out to left field to Eddie Rosario. Adam Frazier pinch-hitting for Abraham Toro. Adam Frazier walks. Julio Rodriguez doubles to deep right field. Adam Frazier scores. Ty France pops out to shallow infield to Dansby Swanson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 3, Braves 1.
