BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.300.39140712200567202
d'Arnaud.800.800524100201000
Albies.400.400502000100000
Olson.400.400512100002000
Acuña Jr..333.333602000000100
Arcia.250.400411000111000
Harris II.250.400421000011001
Murphy.000.000500000001000
Ozuna.000.000400000000000
Riley.000.600200000131001
Hilliard.0001.000010000010100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals102.001109.0822045
McHugh000.001001.2000021
Chavez000.001001.1200001
Minter000.001001.0000011
Lee000.001000.2000010
Fried002.701103.1411002
Luetge109.001001.0211000

