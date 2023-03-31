|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.300
|.391
|40
|7
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5
|6
|7
|2
|0
|2
|d'Arnaud
|.800
|.800
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies
|.400
|.400
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr.
|.333
|.333
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Arcia
|.250
|.400
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II
|.250
|.400
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Murphy
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley
|.000
|.600
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hilliard
|.000
|1.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|2.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|McHugh
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chavez
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lee
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fried
|0
|0
|2.70
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Luetge
|1
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
