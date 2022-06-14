Braves second. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow left field. Adam Duvall walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Michael Harris II grounds out to first base to Josh Bell. Adam Duvall to second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow center field. Adam Duvall scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Austin Riley flies out to deep left field to Yadiel Hernandez.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Nationals 0.
Braves third. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies walks. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right field to Juan Soto. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 0.
Nationals fourth. Juan Soto walks. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Josh Bell walks. Juan Soto to second. Keibert Ruiz lines out to shallow infield to Dansby Swanson. Yadiel Hernandez singles to center field. Josh Bell to third. Juan Soto scores. Maikel Franco flies out to center field to Adam Duvall.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 1.
Nationals fifth. Luis Garcia doubles. Lane Thomas singles to shallow right field. Luis Garcia scores. Cesar Hernandez singles to center field. Lane Thomas to third. Juan Soto walks. Cesar Hernandez to second. Nelson Cruz singles to shallow left field. Juan Soto to second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Lane Thomas scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson. Nelson Cruz to second. Juan Soto to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Keibert Ruiz flies out to left field to Adam Duvall. Yadiel Hernandez grounds out to first base to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 4.
Braves sixth. Adam Duvall walks. Michael Harris II lines out to deep right field to Juan Soto. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to right field to Juan Soto. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Adam Duvall scores. Austin Riley grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Nationals 4.
Nationals sixth. Maikel Franco strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging. Lane Thomas homers to left field. Cesar Hernandez pops out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Nationals 5.
Braves eighth. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shortstop, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Michael Harris II homers to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. lines out to shortstop to Luis Garcia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Nationals 5.
