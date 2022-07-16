Braves third. Robinson Cano doubles. Michael Harris II grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell. Robinson Cano to third. Dansby Swanson reaches on error. Fielding error by Josh Bell. Matt Olson homers to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Robinson Cano scores. Austin Riley homers to center field. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 0.
Nationals fourth. Cesar Hernandez lines out to right field to Adam Duvall. Juan Soto singles to shallow right field. Josh Bell triples. Juan Soto scores. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to second base, Robinson Cano to Matt Olson. Josh Bell scores. Maikel Franco grounds out to shallow left field, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 2.
Nationals sixth. Lane Thomas flies out to Eddie Rosario. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Juan Soto singles to center field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Josh Bell singles to center field. Juan Soto to second. Cesar Hernandez scores. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to shortstop. Josh Bell out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 4, Nationals 3.
Braves seventh. Michael Harris II walks. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep right center field. Michael Harris II scores. Matt Olson strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Riley lines out to right field to Juan Soto. Travis d'Arnaud singles to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Nationals 3.
