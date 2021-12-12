All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Boston U.84002334291070
Canisius6510204333982
Rochester Institute of Technology5420162838962
Sacred Heart4320162322663
Mercyhurst3540163640494
Army4420152823672
American International4400142721491
Niagara44201324274102
Air Force3520122730592
Holy Cross3610927344131

Saturday's Games

American International vs. UConn at XL Center, 3:05 p.m.

Army 6, Rochester Institute of Technology 0

Sunday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 7, Mercyhurst 4

Army at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Boston College at Mercyhurst, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 6:05 p.m.

TBD at Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Rochester Institute of Technology at Sacred Heart, 4:05 p.m.

Niagara vs. Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at American International, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Rensselaer at Army, 2:05 p.m.

Air Force at American International, 4:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Sacred Heart, 5:35 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Clarkson at Canisius, 7 p.m.

