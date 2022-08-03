All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster178.680
x-Southern Maryland1510.6002
Staten Island1115.423
Long Island1016.385
York1016.385
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia214.840
Kentucky1313.500
Charleston1114.44010
Lexington1114.44010
High Point817.32013
Tuesday's Games

Long Island 14, Staten Island 1

Lancaster 5, York 3

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 10, Lexington 8

Kentucky 10, High Point 9

Wednesday's Games

Long Island 3, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 10, Lexington 3

Lancaster 5, York 3

Southern Maryland 9, Charleston 3

High Point 9, Kentucky 4

Thurday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

