x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster401.000
x-Southern Maryland41.800½
Staten Island31.7501
Long Island13.2503
York04.0004
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia401.000
Lexington22.5002
Charleston23.400
Kentucky13.2503
High Point04.0004
Thursday's Games
Friday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5

Long Island 2, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 3, York 1

Staten Island 8, Charleston 6

Saturday's Games

Charleston 5, Staten Island 4

Gastonia 1, High Point 0

Lancaster 5, Kentucky 1

Lexington 4, Long Island 2

Southern Maryland 7, York 3

Sunday's Games

Kentucky at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 2, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

