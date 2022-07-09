|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Staten Island
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|York
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Charleston
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|High Point
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Thursday's Games
|Friday's Games
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
Lancaster 8, Kentucky 5
Long Island 2, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 3, York 1
Staten Island 8, Charleston 6
|Saturday's Games
Charleston 5, Staten Island 4
Gastonia 1, High Point 0
Lancaster 5, Kentucky 1
Lexington 4, Long Island 2
Southern Maryland 7, York 3
|Sunday's Games
Kentucky at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 2, 4:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
