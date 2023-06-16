All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York2616.619
Southern Maryland2417.585
Long Island2320.535
Lancaster1623.410
Staten Island1426.35011
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia2913.690
High Point2914.674½
Lexington2022.4769
Frederick1429.32615½
Charleston1328.31715½
Thursday's Games

York 5, Lancaster 3

Charleston 6, Long Island 1

Gastonia 11, Southern Maryland 6

Frederick 5, High Point 4

Lexington 12, Staten Island 3

Friday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

Frederick at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

