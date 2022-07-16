|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Staten Island
|8
|2
|.800
|1
|x-Southern Maryland
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Long Island
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|York
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|10
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lexington
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|Charleston
|4
|7
|.364
|6½
|Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|High Point
|0
|10
|.000
|10
|Friday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, susp.
Charleston 8, Lancaster 4
Staten Island 9, York 5
Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2
Kentucky 5, Long Island 0
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia 4, Lexington 1, 2, 1st game
Gastonia 5, Lexington 3, 2nd game
Lancaster 16, Charleston 7
Staten Island 8, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, High Point 4
Kentucky 3, Long Island 0
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.