x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster91.900
Staten Island82.8001
x-Southern Maryland74.636
Long Island37.3006
York37.3006
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia1001.000
Lexington46.4006
Charleston47.364
Kentucky37.3007
High Point010.00010
Friday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, susp.

Charleston 8, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 9, York 5

Southern Maryland 3, High Point 2

Kentucky 5, Long Island 0

Saturday's Games

Gastonia 4, Lexington 1, 2, 1st game

Gastonia 5, Lexington 3, 2nd game

Lancaster 16, Charleston 7

Staten Island 8, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, High Point 4

Kentucky 3, Long Island 0

Sunday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

