|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|24
|17
|.585
|2½
|Staten Island
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|Long Island
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
|York
|17
|26
|.395
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Kentucky
|21
|21
|.500
|7½
|Charleston
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Lexington
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|High Point
|18
|25
|.419
|11
|Sunday's Games
Long Island 16, York 9
Lexington 6, Staten Island 1
Kentucky 2, Southern Maryland 0
High Point 13, Gastonia 4
Charleston 5, Lancaster 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lancaster 9, Long Island 3
Southern Maryland 5, York 4
Lexington 11, High Point 3
Charleston 7, Gastonia 4
Staten Island 9, Kentucky 7
|Wednesday's Games
Staten Island at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.