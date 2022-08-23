All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2715.643
x-Southern Maryland2417.585
Staten Island2023.465
Long Island1726.39510½
York1726.39510½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2914.674
Kentucky2121.500
Charleston1922.4639
Lexington1922.4639
High Point1825.41911
Sunday's Games

Long Island 16, York 9

Lexington 6, Staten Island 1

Kentucky 2, Southern Maryland 0

High Point 13, Gastonia 4

Charleston 5, Lancaster 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lancaster 9, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

Lexington 11, High Point 3

Charleston 7, Gastonia 4

Staten Island 9, Kentucky 7

Wednesday's Games

Staten Island at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

