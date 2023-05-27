All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island1611.593
Southern Maryland1611.593
York1313.500
Staten Island915.375
Lancaster817.3207
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point207.741
Gastonia187.7201
Lexington1313.500
Frederick918.33311
Charleston717.29211½
Friday's Games

York 4, Charleston 2

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 4

Lancaster 4, Gastonia 3, 11 innings

Lexington 4, Staten Island 3

Frederick 12, High Point 4

Saturday's Games

Long Island 8, Southern Maryland 5, 1st Game

Southern Maryland 9, Long Island 2, 2nd Game

Charleston 5, York 2

High Point 7, Frederick 5

Lancaster at Gastonia, ppd.

Staten Island 13, Lexington 7

Sunday's Games

High Point at Frederick, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 2, 3:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

York at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

