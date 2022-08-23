All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2615.634
x-Southern Maryland2317.575
Staten Island1922.452
Long Island1725.405
York1725.405
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia2913.690
Kentucky2120.512
Charleston1822.45010
Lexington1822.45010
High Point1824.42911
Sunday's Games

Long Island 16, York 9

Lexington 6, Staten Island 1

Kentucky 2, Southern Maryland 0

High Point 13, Gastonia 4

Charleston 5, Lancaster 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Staten Island at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you