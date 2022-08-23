|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|23
|17
|.575
|2½
|Staten Island
|19
|22
|.452
|7½
|Long Island
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|York
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Kentucky
|21
|20
|.512
|7½
|Charleston
|18
|22
|.450
|10
|Lexington
|18
|22
|.450
|10
|High Point
|18
|24
|.429
|11
|Sunday's Games
Long Island 16, York 9
Lexington 6, Staten Island 1
Kentucky 2, Southern Maryland 0
High Point 13, Gastonia 4
Charleston 5, Lancaster 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Staten Island at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.