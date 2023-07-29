|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Lancaster
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Southern Maryland
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Staten Island
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Long Island
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|High Point
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Charleston
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Lexington
|2
|17
|.105
|9½
|Friday's Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 4
Long Island 18, Gastonia 1
York 5, Lexington 4
|Saturday's Games
Lexington 6, York 2, 1st game
York 11, Lexington 2, 2nd game
High Point 22, Spire City 2
Lancaster 5, Staten Island 1, 1st game
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4
Gastonia 12, Long Island 5
|Sunday's Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.
York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.