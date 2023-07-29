All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York126.667
Lancaster127.632½
Southern Maryland127.632½
Staten Island810.4444
Long Island711.3895
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia117.611
High Point117.611
Charleston98.529
Spire City (Frederick)711.3894
Lexington217.105
Friday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 4

Long Island 18, Gastonia 1

York 5, Lexington 4

Saturday's Games

Lexington 6, York 2, 1st game

York 11, Lexington 2, 2nd game

High Point 22, Spire City 2

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 1, 1st game

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

Gastonia 12, Long Island 5

Sunday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Spire City 7 p.m.

